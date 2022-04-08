Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The twenty commissioner nominees, whose names were recently sent to the Anambra State House of Assembly by the newly-sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, have all been screened and confirmed by the House.

The nominees were confirmed during the plenary at the House of Assembly complex in Awka on Thursday, after the House received and adopted a report of the Screening Committee.

While presenting the report of the screening to the House, the Chairman of the Committee and Member, representing Ihiala 1 Constituency, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, explained that all the nominees met the requirements needed to be confirmed as members of the State Executive Council.

He said they also met the minimum age requirement and have, hence the recommendation of their confirmation by the House.

The report and the recommendation were also corroborated by the Member representing Orumba North Constituency, Hon. Emeka Aforka, who also urged his colleagues to support the confirmation, to enable them start work as soon as possible.

The nominees’ appointments were thereafter, confirmed through a voice vote by the legislators.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Who presided over the plenary congratulated and advised the newly-confirmed commissioners to offer their best in their respective offices and ministries, towards the overall development of the state and the well-being of the citizens.

He also announced at the plenary that the Governor, Prof. Soludo also sent another letter requesting the screening and confirmation of Mr. Sylvester Ezeakenwa as the Commissioner for Special Duties.

In their separate remarks, the newly-confirmed commissioners appreciated Governor Soludo and the House for finding them worthy and giving them such noble opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to the development of the state in the commissionership capacities.

The twenty confirmed commissioners are: Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands) Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works), Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget) Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Mr Patrick Agha-mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Afairs), Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power/Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are Mr. Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Home Land Afairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government Affairs), Mr Donatus Onyenji (Culture/Entertainment), Mr. Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum ) and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing).