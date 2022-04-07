Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Exactly one week after hoodlums suspected to be Unknown Gunmen invaded Nnewi South Local Government Secretariat in Ukpor, Anambra State; the Gunmen have also attacked and set ablaze another local government headquarters in the state.

According to eyewitness, the Gunmen, on Thursday, attacked Aguata Local Government Headquarters, which is the local government of the incumbent Governor of the State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, where they started by setting ablaze a vehicle, right in front of the Secretariat complex.

A source close to the area said that heavy gunshots were also heard from around the Secretariat complex, while no motorists were seen going through the ever-busy Orlu Road, in Ekwulobia.

The source said the attack lasted between 3:50 to 4:14pm, which made shop owners and commuters to scamper for safety.

Another source opined that the attack was as a result of suspected launch of attack by soldiers on the hideout of the unknown gunmen in the local government area.

“They blocked the local government entrance with Dangote truck before setting the place on fire, to make it difficult for fire fighters to come to the rescue of the place,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the extent of damages done on the Secretariat is yet to be ascertained.

However, thick flames of fire were seen oozing up from the Secretariat.

Efforts to get the reactions of the state’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu proved abortive, as he was yet to respond to his message, as at the press time.

More details later…