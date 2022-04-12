Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has alongside his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and President of the 8th Senate, Alhaji Abubakar Bukola Saraki visited Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.

Speaking on behalf of members of the delegation, Senator Bukola Saraki was to brief the governor on the consensus and ways forward to strengthening unity and progress of Africa’s largest political party.

They congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on winning the Local Governments election in the state adding that the governor deserves accolades for the numerous projects executed under his watch.

Responding, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who commended the delegation for the visit and encouragement said he would continue to support them for the success of the PDP.

He called on the members of the delegation to remain focused and united adding that Nigeria will be great again under the PDP.