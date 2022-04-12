Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has rejected the result of Saturday’s local government election announced by the state Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted on April 9th and the result announced on April 10.

The outcome showed that all the 21 council chairmanship seats were won by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the state APC Chairman, said they were not satisfied with the results as the party also won some wards but was not announced by ADSIEC.

According to him, the party have won in many wards and the results announced are contrary to what was obtained from the polling units.

Bilal listed some of the affected wards won by APC as Toungo, Bako and Bamoi wards in Yola-South as well as Wambilimi-Til wards in Michika Local Government Area.

He assured that the party would come up with a stand over the conduct of the election to ensure justice to its candidates and peace in the state.

Mr Moses Audu, a resident of Yola, told NAN that such outcomes have become the tradition of Nigerian governors of manipulating council elections to suit their interest.

According to him, if there is a free, fair and credible election conducted across the state, APC must win some areas.

He therefore appealed to the Federal Government to make it possible for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local government elections.