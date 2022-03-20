Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday strongly condemned as “deeply distressing” the destruction in Imo State, of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

The President, who strongly condemned the violence in the subregion urged everyone to maintain peace, adding that the law and order capabilities in the Southeast are being strengthened.

While this is being done, President Buhari called on the people of Imo State in particular and the subregion in general to maintain peace as the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

The President extends sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Professor Obiozor who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against these senseless terrorists.