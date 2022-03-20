Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said that the People Democratic Party (PDP) is the only option the country has to rescue it from collapsing.

Saraki stated this on Sunday when he and the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal paid a consultative visit to the Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state in Bauchi.

Saraki, saud the aim of visiting the state is to meet with governor Bala Mohammed so that they can put heads together and come up with workable solutions that will unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Looking at what is currently happening in the country, our concern is the hardship the people of the country are going through, the cost of living and also looking ahead towards 2023”

“Our concern is that it is very clear that PDP is the only viable option to rescue this country and to provide new hope and as such, as key stakeholders of this party, we feel the need to sit down and see how best we can give leadership and direction”

“In so doing, we met and discussed that with 2023 ahead of us, in trying to rescue this country. The unity of the country, the stability of the country and the growth of the country is more important than individual ambitions, hence the need for us to work together.

We believe that if the three of us, that, is myself, Governor Tambuwal and Governor Mohammed are working together harmoniously, committed and with a lot of energy, there will be a great hope for this country going ahead”

“We appreciate the fact the three of us have shown aspiration to lead this country, but we have also come to realize that we are all capable, competent and fit to lead this country. At the end of the day, it is only one person that will lead this country in 2023.

“We also resolved that we are going to work closely together to ensure that we will come out with a consensus arrangement about going forward into leading this country”

“We believe our role is to make things easier for us, to have stability because if there is stability in PDP, there will be stability in Nigeria. We have all seen that APC is no longer a party, it is having challenges of administering its party and anybody that cannot administer right, cannot administer the country, so the only left for Nigerians is PDP. We believe because of that level of responsibility, we must bury our personal ambition” he said

He urged supporters of the PDP to reduce the rhetorics as the party is a family which should not condole any form of divisions or factions.

Saraki was accompanied to the visit by a one time National Chairman of PDP, Kawu Baraje and immediate past Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.