Former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, has said that rather than blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the present scarcity of petrol in the country, Nigerians should be blamed.

Oni, who left the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to contest the June 18, Ekiti State governorship election under the Social Democratic Party, SDP, said President Buhari is trying his best to address a situation made difficult by Nigerians who are sabotaging his efforts.

The SDP governorship candidate, who said fuel scarcity is not new in Nigeria, urged Nigerians to pray to God to give President Buhari the required will to solve the problem once and for all by putting a permanent stop to the payment of fuel subsidy.

Engr Oni described the ongoing fuel scarcity as “a mere storm in a teacup”, added that he was sure that President Buhari will resolve it as soon as possible.

He pointed out that it was not the fault of the President that some unscrupulous Nigerians imported adulterated petrol into the country, blaming those who aided them in the petroleum regulatory agencies.

Shedding more lights on his love for Buhari and the APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu Tinubu, despite leaving APC for PDP and now SDP, Oni said he only left APC because Governor Kayode Fayemi, turned the party to his personal property and that will never affect his affection for the President and the party’s national leader.

He said Tinubu has capacity to fix Nigeria, noting that despite being in the SDP, his body and soul remain with the former Lagos State Governor.