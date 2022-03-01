Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

It was dramatic as a Masquerade literally caught fire during a show in cultural festival in Anambra State

The incident happened at Amawa village square, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State during the ‘Elim Ede’ Cultural Festival which held over the weekend.

According to a video going viral on social media, the masquerade, in attempt to enthral the audience with a routine fire stunt, surprisingly had its costume magneted by the fire put on before him, which immediately enveloped him, despite attempts by its members to put it off.

The scene became more horrifying and pitiable when the masquerade immediately stood up and started running helplessly in search of safety with fire all over his body, while people chased after him to quench the fire.

Although it is, however, not yet certain as to whether there was casualty thereafter or not, it was reported that the unfortunate accident did not end well with the masquerade.