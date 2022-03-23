Advertisement

The President General of the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze on Tuesday declared to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwachukwu, a medical doctor and head of Igbo village in United States of America, made the declaration during a town hall/interactive forum with Ndigbo on his presidential aspiration, held at Hotel Cordial in Enugu.

He said that he was in the race because all the socio-political organisations in the country had persuaded him to come out to selvage the country, adding that the major problem of the country was lack of good and selfless leadership.

Nwachukwu, who insisted that it was the turn of the South East geopolitical zone to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, enjoined Easterners and lovers of equity to vote out any party that doesn’t give its presidential ticket to a South Easterner.

He said “South Easterners had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect and business. It was time to give an Igbo person, the chance to build Nigeria to the standard God want.

“God created Nigeria to develop into a major power among nations and raise respect and dignity for all blacks on earth. One of the ways to achieve the feats the nation wanted is to carry everybody along without discrimination.

“Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody, Nigeria has the intellectuals, Nigeria has all it takes to lift the country, all we are asking for is to give South-East zone a chance to lead and rise Nigeria, Africa up in the world standing.”

Reeling out some of the things he will do to make Nigeria great if given opportunity to lead, the traditional Prime Minister of Abagana Ancient Kingdom, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state, said that he will devote 35 per cent of national budget in building the youths, adding that Nigerian youths are the greatest asset the nation will ride to its development.

He said “a future Nigeria needs the following done very quickly or it will be too late for all. Respect for our constitution and rule of law, respect for human right and civil rights; respect for the Federal Character Commission Rules in the 1979 constitution.

“Implementation of restructuring, regionalization and devolution of powers expressed in a new Nigerian constitution. Merit based appointment to government positions,” among others.

He, however, said that he was going to pick his nomination form of his party on Friday or Monday.