Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has alongside his Sokoto counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and President of the 8th Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki paid a courtesy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

The visit according to Saraki was to strengthen the unity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and reduce rancor among the presidential aspirants adding that it is necessary to carry along key stakeholders for the success of the consensus.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom who welcomed them to Makurdi, said he is ready to contribute for the success of the advocacy.