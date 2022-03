Advertisement

Suspected terrorist on Monday night attacked a Kaduna-bound train, few kilometers to Kaduna metropolis.

An authoritative source who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity, said the train departed Abuja 6pm, and was expected to arrive Kaduna 8pm.

The source further revealed that train was attacked at about 7.45pm, but did not give details of the attack.