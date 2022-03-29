Advertisement

Abia State Association of All Ngwa Market Leaders have lauded the philanthropic gestures of Hon Erondu Uchenna Erondu for his benevolence which has provided succour for indigent persons within and outside his community.

The group in a courtesy visit to Hon Erondu in his Umuaro country home Obingwa local government area said that Hon Erondu through these gestures has wiped tears away from the eyes of the less- privileged in the society.

The leader of the association, Mr. Obioma Daniel, while speaking during the visit said” Igodoigwe we have come to identify with you for your benevolence to humanity. We are proud of you and also endorse whatever political ambition you are aspiring”.

Mr. Daniel continued:” We also lend our support to the Peoples Democratic Party. It is the party to beat in the 2023 elections”.

The group said it is highly excited by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s stride in infrastructure, especially roads, adding that the governor’s record is unprecedented.

Responding, a former local government chairman of Obingwa, Hon. Chidiebere Iheyirimadu(aka Jato) thanked the group for their visit and urged them to continue to support PDP.