Strikes by industrial unions in Nigeria have become a periodic and annual ritual thing in Nigeria. Government employee under the aegis of Resident Doctors, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Academic Staff union of Polytechnics, Academic Staff Union of Colleges of Education and many other have gone on strikes in the last few years, while some are presently on strike and others are also contemplating of going on strike too.

In all these strikes, the bone of contention mostly borders on poor remuneration, unpaid allowances and enhances living condition of government employee. The strikes in Nigeria have become a sort of competition among the trade unions on government payroll. If one went on strike and have their demands met, it will not be wrong to conclude that their associated union will equally follow suit and make frivolous demand from government too.

Recall that during Jonathan’s administration this very Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) had gone on strike too and their protracted strike action held the highest citadel of learning to ransom for more that 7 months and their demands then was not in any way different to what they are canvassing for today

The pressure occasioned by this industrial action made Jonathan’s administration to look into their demand. Jonathon administration made promise and the adamant ASUU maintained their stance then that they shall not resume unless their earn allowances and salaries were fully paid and received. On the issue of revitalization, they reinstated that they shall not resume also unless funds were released as they didn’t believe in mere promises. Owing to pressure from different quarters, Jonathan’s administration had no option than to succumb to their demands thereby releasing whooping amount of N200Billion for research and upgrade of infrastructural development in the public universities then.

What necessitated this article thereof is the recent article I came across written by one University Lecturers giving reasons for that the current action by their colleagues. He hinted that since 1999, the University lecturers’ salaries have not been reviewed upward. The writer complained of government neglect of public owned-universities in Nigeria which he attributed as the causes of the deterioration of University education in Nigeria. The man further lamented over the unpaid earns allowances to Universities lecturers for the last one decade.

Well, I am not here to defend government inaction but the question begging for answer is that the earn allowances paid by Jonathan’s administration, was that not part of enhanced remuneration by University Lecturers which they are denying of not receiving since 1999 till date?

As it is usually our habit to put blame on government on every issues, the question we should ask the Academic Staff Union of Universities is, ‘’how has the little fund given to their institutions in the last 7 years translates to little research development and academic improvement over the years before asking for more’’?

Stephen Shaibu Ojate is a public affairs commentator writes from Kubwa Abuja.