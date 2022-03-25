Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Gubernatorial aspirants under the flat form of the All Progressive Congress APC Alhaji Alameen Sani Muhd has advised the leaders of the Party to create an enabling environment and healthy grounds for all the contestants in the best interest of the Party and Nigeria during the forthcoming National Convention of APC

Alameen stated this in a goodwill message to the party at the convention he personally signed and distribute it to the reporters in Bauchi, He said “let me call on the handlers of the Convention the organizers and all the leaders of our great party, the APC to provide an enabling environment, a healthy ground for all the contestants. Let there be no contestant that will be intimidated or have reasons to feel intimidated. The leaders of the party must not loose the sight of the fact that this Convention is a litmus test of the expectations of the outcome of the forth coming 2023 general elections. They must bear in mind that the only indicis to a guaranteed success are fairness and justice and it will be too dangerous to turn the other side to this hard reality at the moment. Pray that the convention will produce people of unquestionable characters, people of high nobility and integrity. Those that will ultimately be umpires that will produce true leaders who have the nation at heart. Who truly appreciate the predicament of the poor man. Those who will address the quagmire of the nation. Those leaders who will confront, head on, the stark reality of unprecedented insecurity bedevelling the Nation and uproot the hard reality of incongruous poverty, economic hardship and social contempt that has pervaded the nation! This country is divided and shattered like never before. It truly needs selfless leaders that will sack and replace these brazen thieves that perpetrated corruption in high places. Those who will replace these navigators deception. Those who perfected nepotism and favouritism in governance. “

While I call on all the contestants of various positions of our great party Executives to be very orderly and law abiding, expected of the civilised, educated and highly enlightened person anywhere in the world. I m calling on the ultimate victors to be magnanimous in victory and to run an inclusive governance that will carry everybody along. Let the looser be good losers who will accept defeat in earnest and in good fate. Let’s know that in all healthy and fair contests there MUST be winners and losers.

He said “Our country is at the brink of the precipice! This country needs to be salvaged and now. We ,must all know that Nigerians are no longer those of the 2014/2019 who were gullible and unconscious. We have a more enlightened masses who are ready more than ever before to send parking, all these vagabonds in government. We must all wake up!”

Alameen pray for the successful convention with happy ending of this very long awaited convention which the eyes of the whole world is on.