The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has endorsed factional Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Mainasara Sani.

Malami gave the endorsement on Sunday in Sokoto in his address at the distribution of empowerment tools to constituents by Rep. Balarabe Salame (APC- Gwadabawa/Illela).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s recognition of Sani as APC State Chairman triggered widespread reactions and criticisms among APC loyalists and residents.

There are on-going legal disputes on the legality of the last APC state congress and who to be recognised as the correct chairman in Sokoto State between Sani and Sirajo Abubakar.

Abubakar and others instituted a suit challenging the congress that produced Sani as chairman while another group, led by Isa Sadiq-Achida filed a joinder case and a separate suit.

Sadiq-Achida had asked the court to restrain APC from recognising Sani and others as officers and delegates of the ward, local government and state congresses of the party which held on Oct. 13, Sept. 14, and Oct. 16, 2021, respectively.

At Sunday’s empowerment programme, Rep. Saleme distributed 50 tricycles, 167 motorcycles and 329 sewing machines as well as N2 million as business empowerment to his constituents.

Malami charged party loyalists to remain united and to consider Salame as distinct peace builder in the party and in the nation at large.

He said the empowerment initiative was in line with Federal Government’s efforts at uplifting peoples’ lives and programmes on poverty reduction in the country.

According to him, the Federal Government earmarked N1.2 billion as business support to be distributed to people in the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

The minister explained that the process aimed at promoting self-reliance in citizens had begun.

He urged the beneficiaries of Salame’s gesture and others to ensure judicious use of the items in order to support their families.

The event was attended by former Kano State governor, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, and Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Alhaji Aminu Manya.

Also in attendance was the Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, who represented Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.