Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state congratulated Isah Nasidi, an indigene of Kano state, a PhD student of Mass Communication, from University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), for developing a model called SAMCAV against fake news.

“As a young man who achieved this level in communication study, and an indigene of Kano state, I am pleased to, on behalf of the government and people of the state congratulate Isah Nasidi,” governor said.

The young researcher according to the governor, developed what is needed the most, “…at this era of information distortions for personal benefits or other reasons. I can understand that, his Model links six elements of information disorder.

These are, the Source, Agent, Message, Channel, Audience and Victim (SAMCAV). Which further discovers the concept of dil-information, as the fourth type of information disorder. This is a great work indeed. Kudos to Isah Nasidi!

While commending Nasidi for the bright scholarly contribution in the media study, he also praised the Nigerian media for popularizing the author of the new communication model.

That, “By this singular act of popularizing the work of this young researcher, it clearly indicates that, Nigerian media practitioners are very much concerned about the raging fake news in the public domain.”

After being a PhD student of Mass Communication, Nasidi is also the Secretary of Communication History Division of International Communication Association, based in United States of America (USA).