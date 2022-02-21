Advertisement

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that 21 ships had arrived the Lagos Port Complex and was discharging petrol and others.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position said that the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, trucks, bulk gypsum, petrol, butane gas and bulk urea.

The authority said that 15 other ships were expected to arrive the port between Feb. 21 to March 3.

It listed the items are bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas and containers.

It indicated that six others had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with general cargo, bulk wheat, jet fuel and bulk sugar.