Ahead of the July 16 Governorship election in Osun State, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has admonished political parties in Osun state to resist any attempt by criminals to infiltrate the state and turn Osun into a combat zone.

The admonition was contained in a statement issued by IPAC Osun Chairman, Mr. Wale Adebayo, on Sunday in Osogbo.

The statement also urged the political parties to organize their primaries in ways that the best will emerge as candidates from their numerous aspirants.

The Statement partly reads:

“Ahead of the July 16 Governorship election in Osun State, we urged political parties to abide by the dictates of the electoral act. We also advise all concerned Stakeholders to toe the path of honour and not involve in acts that will lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“IPAC is aware of the serious crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State. We appeal to them in the interest of our people not to turn the state into battle ground.”

“It is obvious that democracy can only flourish in a peaceful environment. It is our only hope of building a strong, virile, stable, prosperous and a just society.”

“Any threat to the democratic process is a threat to our nationhood and existence and it must be resisted by all the patriotic Osun State Citizens.”

IPAC under the leadership of Mr. Wale Adebayo finally appealed to political parties interested in participating in the forthcoming governorship election to conduct credible primaries in order to avert violence and bloodshed that could heat up the polity and truncate the electorate process in the State.