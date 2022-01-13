Advertisement

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Adamawa, says it will not compromise its position on Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

The party also urged Nigerians to rally round the former vice-president to enable him to actualise his political ambition come 2023.

Tahir Shehu, Chairman of the party in the state, made the declaration at the inauguration of 21 Local Government Councils’ Caretaker Chairmen, on Thursday in Yola.

Shehu said the North East region, for a long time, supported many presidential candidates from other parts of the country, hence, it is time to reciprocate the gesture.

“People of the North East have been supporting presidential candidates from other regions and it is now time for them to reciprocate the gesture.

” We have projects on course, one is to make sure that we bring back Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and the other to make sure Atiku Abubakar become president of Nigeria in 2023.

“We will never compromise with anything less than bringing Atiku Abubakar as president of Nigeria in 2023,” he said.

On the newly inaugurated Caretaker Chairmen, Shehu tasked them to work together with stakeholders at state, local and ward levels for the benefit of the party.

” I urge you to respect the party that brought you to power,” he said.

In his remarks, Fintiri said that PDP governors were working together to rescue Nigeria and to bring back the party into power comes 2023.

Fintiri warned the appointees to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of his administration or the party.

“Don’t put this government to shame,” Fintiri warned.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen, Prof. Abba Tahir, thanked the governor for founding them worthy.

Tahir assured that they would do their best to protect the interest of the government and people of the state.