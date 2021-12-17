Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Winners have emerged in the maiden edition of the Mathematics and Igbo language quiz competition organised by a non-governmental organisation in Anambra state.

17-year-old Senior Secondary School 3 student of Differential College, Awka, Miss Ekweli Victoria emerged the overall best in Mathematics category While 16-year-old SS 2 student of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nawfia Njidoka Local Government, Master Chinwuko Excellence won in the Igbo language category.

The quiz competition christened Best Brain Contest (BBC) was organised by Ifenalaife Foundation for senior secondary schools in the state and competitors were drawn from schools across the 21 local governments of the state.

Madiebo Lucky of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area, took the second position; while Nwachukwu Christian of Government Technical College, Ihiala, took the third position in the mathematics competition.

Oluchi Ezeala, a student of Differential College, Awka was the first runner-up while Chukwuagozie Divine of Denis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha was the second runner-up in the Igbo language category.

The overall best student in each category smiled home with a cash reward of N100,000 each, trophy, medals and certificates. They are also to receive payment for their UTME forms, payment of registration expenses upon admission into university of their choice and also to enjoy monthly salaries for one year as ambassadors of the foundation.

The second position went home with N50,000 each while the third position went home with N30,000 each.

The founder and the sponsor of the foundation, Chief Henry Mmerigwo, said the contest was purposely conceived to promote healthy competition among students and to rekindle in them the spirit of studying mathematics and Igbo language.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Secondary Education, Dr. Paul Ifeanyi, commended the foundation for organising the competition, and encouraged students to be part of efforts towards revitalisation of the Igbo language, which he said, is neglected in many quarters.