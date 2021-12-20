Advertisement

The House of Representatives member, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, in partnership with Amoke Foundation, donated medical equipment worth millions of naira to four (4) Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

The PHCs include Odo-ona Primary Healthcare Center, Idi-ayunre Primary Healthcare center, Adaramagbo Primary Healthcare center and Ayetoro Primary Healthcare center, all within her federal constituency.

The Oluyole Federal constituency Rep said the equipment was received by the Matrons-in-charge of the PHCs, for the use of the public on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Ibadan.

According to Akande-Sadipe the multi-million naira medical supplies will cater for the wellbeing of the good people of Oluyole Federal Constituency.

Vowing that she will not relent in her efforts to meet the basic needs of residents in her constituency, Akande-Sadipe also implored the facilities to use the supplies at no cost to the underprivileged.

She said, “Oluyole Federal constituency is quite a populated area. So, in our wisdom, we selected four PHCs where we believe members of the communities can easily access”.

“I know the needs of my people and I am trying as much as possible to address as many as possible through my WWREEEP campaign promises. The supplies and equipment were facilitated through Amoke Foundations for the TASK Affordable Health Care Initiative”, she said.

“As part of my efforts to enhance the health access of my constituents, some time ago as you all are aware I provided training and birthing supplies and equipment to enhance the skills of our traditional birth attendants in the Local government”, she continued.

Thanking Mr. Jide Adetunji the representative of Amoke Foundation for finding the constituency worthy of the donation, Akande-Sadipe urged the medical personnel to put the equipment to good use, adding that her office is committed to collaborating with relevant Tiers of Government and its Agencies to deliver to her constituency.

In addition, she emphasized that it is her desire to train more members of her constituency in the area of community health care.