By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state has flagged off the fifth edition of the “One Youth One Skill” Empowerment Programme of his administration in Awka, Anambra sutate capital.

The flag-off ceremony that took place at the premises of the State Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, has the presence of Traditional rulers, Entrepreneurs and top Government officials, among others.

Admonishing the youths, the governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezi, said one hundred eighty youths have been enrolled in the edition of the empowerment programme, adding that the best candidates will be equipped with startup packs after the training that is expected to elapsed in three months time.

Obiekezie revealed that the programme was in line with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

While commending the governor on his numerous youth development initiatives, assured that the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, will consolidate the effort of the present government.

Delivering lectures at the event, Dr Iyke Umeh and the Deputy Director of ICT Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, urged the trainees to develop the entrepreneurial spirit in them for future sake.

He enumerates steps to take in order to succeed as an entrepreneur to include; finding the right skills, learning about the chosen skill, planning the business and packaging, among other steps.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Louisa Ezeanya, while urging the youths to maximize the opportunity provided by the State government to empower themselves, also caution them to avoid the use of Mkpurummiri and other harmful drugs.