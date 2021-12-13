Advertisement
By Favour Goodness
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 has been conducted on Monday.
Holders Chelsea have been paired against Lille in the first knockout round.
In other games, Manchester City will take on Villarreal, Salzburg face Liverpool and Juventus play Sporting Lisbon.
Real Madrid will clash with Benfica, Atletico Madrid take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan face Ajax.
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Manchester City
Bayern vs Atlético
Liverpool vs Salzburg
Inter vs Ajax
Sporting CP vs Juventus
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
Manchester United vs PSG