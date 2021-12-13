Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 has been conducted on Monday.

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Bayern vs Atlético

Liverpool vs Salzburg

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting CP vs Juventus

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Manchester United vs PSG