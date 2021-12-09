Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The body of a Nigerian man who was kidnapped has been found near a bush in Durban, South Africa.

Forty-two-year-old Johnathan Eloho Okinedo was kidnapped on Saturday, according to his family. His body was, however, found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said an investigation is ongoing on his kidnap and eventual death.

“His wife and brother arrived at the Rusa headquarters earlier this week seeking assistance in locating him. They had paid the kidnappers twice and he was not released,” said Rusa in a statement.

Okinedo worked as a DSTV technician. He left home on Saturday to meet a client in Ntuzuma H Section who wanted a decoder installed, said Rusa.

Rusa disclosed that Okinedo’s family later received a call from his cellphone later the same day and Okinedo informed them that he was held against his will and the kidnappers were demanding R2000 for his release.

The family negotiated the ransom down to R500 and subsequently transferred it via e-wallet to the alleged kidnappers.

The kidnappers called the family the next day demanding another R5000 payment which was paid. The kidnappers switched off the phone afterwards.

The family did not hear from the kidnappers till Okinedo’s body was identified by his brother at the mortuary.