… Ask Court to set aside the judgement for lack of merit and jurisdiction

… Insist Ekwo’s arrogation of jurisdiction to his court was in error

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the November 6 Anambra governoship election, Senator Andy Uba, have formally filed 8 grounds of appeal against the judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo to the effect that APC had no candidate in the November 6 election.

The appeal filed on 21st December 2021 was predicated on 8 grounds; principal of which was that Justice Ekwo erred in his verdict on APC primary and Andy Uba as the candidate of the party.

One of the 8 grounds of appeal dwelt on the issue of lack of territorial jurisdiction by Justice Ekwo’s division of the High Court. There is enough evidence for the appeal to succeed as Justice Ekwo should not have proceeded with the matter in the first place since his court lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter ab-initio.

The appellants are most confident that the appeal will succeed in the face of the very strong grounds on which it is premised.