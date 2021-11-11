Advertisement

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OyoSUBEB, has reacted to the news making rounds on social media that it is currently recruiting new teachers, describing it as Fake.

Debunking the news, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters.

According to Adeniran, recruitment of new teachers into the Public Primary school sector of the State, is still in the pipeline, awaiting the gracious approval of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

He therefore added that any plans of fresh recruitment would be duly conveyed to the public, as the Board is currently not recruiting.

Adeniran who further urged Nigerians to disregard any news of recruitment by the Board, said that the fake recruitment is being perpetrated by scammers who offer employment to unsuspecting Nigerians in exchange for money and even go as far creating fake websites to look more convincing.

“I urge Nigerians to be aware of the antics of these fraudsters and notify security agencies when necessary”, he said.

“OYO SUBEB wishes to once again draw the attention of the public to activities of fake employment merchants and racketeers. We had informed members of the public that the Board was not recruiting, but it is pertinent to reiterate it”, he said.

“We advise everyone to disregard rumours of recruitment purportedly emanating from the Board. It will not be a hidden exercise, we will duly inform the public when we are about to start the process”, the statement read.