*Says Anambra has raised the bar of leadership recruitment

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in congratulating the winner of the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, saying he possesses the experience and pedigree to lead the State and contributing to development of the South East and Nigeria.

Ekweremadu, who also congratulated the people of Anambra and critical stakeholders for the peaceful election, said that by electing Prof. Soludo, the people of Anambra State had raised the bar of leadership recruitment in the South East, saying such was very important if Ndigbo must build the South East of their dreams.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, @iamekweremadu, the lawmaker said: “Hearty congratulations to the governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on his well earned victory.

“I commend him for his humility and magnanimity in victory manifest in his hand of fellowship to all, especially other candidates. No doubt, he has the experience and pedigree to provide leadership to Ndi Anambra as well as contribute immensely to the development of the South East and the nation.

“Congratulations also to the people of Anambra State. They have spoken and they spoke in a credible, free, fair, peaceful, and transparent manner.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, media, Civil Society Organisations, Ndi Anambra, and the political leaders of the state, especially the candidates, some of who have already congratulated Soludo.

“In all, the peaceful conduct of the election against all odds, is a major victory, not only for Ndi Anambra, but also for Ndigbo and the nation’s democracy. Importantly, Ndi Anambra have raised the bar of leadership recruitment in Igbo lan. It is a step in the right direction, for charity must begin at home if we must build the South East and Nigeria of our dreams”.