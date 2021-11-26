Advertisement

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, has warned its prospective contractors that none would be allowed to contravene the project’s procurement guidelines.

“Our project is an Islamic Development Bank funded project and its procurement guidelines are clearly defined. So, we will not allow any contractor or service provider to connive with project beneficiaries to manipulate the rules and procedures in anyone’s favor”.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad handed the warning during the opening of bids for the procurement of Livestock, Feed and Drugs for the project’s Fattening and Reproduction schemes, in Kano.

He stated that it is important to harp on the issue of procurement specifically because the Livestock scheme, targeting 1,000 people, would involve counterpart contribution from beneficiaries, adding that whichever company succeeds as the service provider for the scheme must abide by the guidelines.

“The rules must be followed and standards must be adhered to in order to ensure competitive bidding, transparency and value for money”.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, Dr. Junaidu Yakubu Muhammad assured that every company has an equal opportunity to bid for any of the project’s contract, pointing out that technical competence and financial capability is the key in executing the contracts.

Thirteen companies were represented during the bid opening consisting of four distinct lots.

In a related development, the financial proposal opening for design and supervision consultancy for the upgrade of 20 slaughter houses, by the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, was conducted at the conference hall of the agency.

During the exercise, the State Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad dwelt on the need for upgrade of the slaughter houses in view of their deplorable conditions.

“A committee of evaluators will be constituted to conduct in-depth analysis of technical and financial submissions from all the contractors, so that at the end of the day, the most suitable company will be selected to handle the work”, he explained.