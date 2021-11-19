Advertisement

One of the governorship aspirants in Delta State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olorogun Kenneth Okpara is dead.

The former Commissioner died in the early hours of Friday.

A current Delta Commissioner, Barr. Arthur Akpowowo, confirmed the sad incident in a Facebook post.

Okpara served in the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning.

A member of the Okpara Campaign Organisation also confirmed the incident.

Okpara was an international expert in finance and economic development.

He hailed from Eku community of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.