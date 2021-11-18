Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has been sacked as coach of the Nigeria Senior National team.

The decision to sack the Franco-German gaffer was taken after a company associated with the senior National team of Nigeria, agreed to pay the termination clause in the contract of the coach.

The Nigeria football Federation (NFF) have communicated the decision to the former Niger and Burkina Faso coach, and have started the search for a new coach who will pilot the affairs of the team for the 2022 World Cup Play offs, and also the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Nigeria will face any of Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali or DR Congo for a place at Qatar 2022.