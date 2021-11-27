Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the FIFA ranking for January, will be used to determine the seeded teams for the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

This means Nigeria for instance, could drop off the top five, in which they are currently included.

CAF reached this decision at its Extraordinary General Assembly held in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

It was announced that the play-off draws would be held on January 26.

The top five countries will be seeded and will face the non-seed teams in the two-legged fixtures.

The first leg fixtures will take place at the lower-ranked team’s home.

The higher teams that have qualified for the playoffs are Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria.

The lower-ranked teams are Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Congo DR.