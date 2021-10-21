Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A trailer and a provision shop have been burnt by hoodlums allegedly enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday.

Thursday sit-at-home was declared in all parts of South East to protest the incarceration and trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A trailer carrying container was set ablaze at Eke-Obinagu suburb along Enugu – Abakaliki Expressway in Enugu East Council Area of the state.

It was gathered that the truck which was said to be heading to Abakaliki was attacked and set ablaze around 3: 30am. However, the drive was said to have also escaped unhurt.

Also, a shop said to be stocked with provisions was totally razed down to ashes in the same Emene area of the Coal City.

The truck said to belong to CHISCO Company was burnt to the engine. Although, the container is intact.

It was observed that over 10 security operatives led by the police had been stationed in the scene to ensure that the goods in the container weren’t looted.

Meanwhile roads and streets in the state were deserted as residents observed the sit-at-home order.

Our correspondent who monitored the compliance in Emene and Abakaliki road reports that both business and social activities were grounded.

Only few people were seen trekking on the roads. Shops, malls, petrol stations, banks and markets were shut down.

Efforts to get the police reaction were unsuccessful as the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached on telephone as it was said switched off.