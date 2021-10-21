Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja on Thursday, threw out all the challenges to Valentine Ozigbo’s candidacy and awarded a damage of N5 million against “meddlesome interloper” Sen. Ugochukwu Uba in a judgement delivered by the apex court.

Nigerian business mogul, Ozigbo, who is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has secured another victory as the Supreme Court of Nigeria declares him the authentic candidate of the party for the November 6 election.

The panel of justices, led by His Lordship, Justice Inyang Okoro affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division delivered on Sept. 3, 2021, which declared him the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

Ozigbo was present at the Supreme Court along with former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, and Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe.

