By Favour Goodness

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has said that only the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, will end the sit-at-home order in the south-east.

In some parts of the south-east for months, the sit-at-home order by IPOB witnessed considerable compliance as residents stayed indoors despite repeated declarations by Governors in the region that people should disregard the directive.

The cleric in the now-viral video during a sermon at Adoration Ground said Kanu must not continue to remain in DSS custody

He said: “For long, nobody has seen him (Kanu) and whether we like it or not, as of today, he is the voice that will open and say something that the entire Igbo youths will say “Amen” to it.

“We should all be busy talking about the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Whether we believe it or not, the sun must rise, it is a matter of time.”