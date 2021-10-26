Advertisement

-KNSG approves establishment of School of Post Basic Ophthalmic Nursing.

Kano State Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reiterate his administration’s commitment towards revamping the health sector.

According to the Governor…”Our administration has been according priority attention to health care delivery because the growth and development of any nation are tied to sound health…and to make this effort actualized we allocated 15% of the 2021 budget to health sector in line with the Abuja declaration and are envisaging higher in the next fiscal year”.

He stated this tuesday while declaring open the 34th annual National Scientific Delegate Conference and Free Eye Care Services organised by the Nigeria Ophthalmic Nurses Association held at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano.

Dr.Ganduje represented by his Deputy Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said that in recognition of the significance of eye care services for human development,the state government has approved the establishment of School of Post Basic Ophthalmic Nursing at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital,Kano.

On the theme of the conference: “Exploring Global Advancement And Innovation In Ophthalmic Nursing”…The Governor while describing it as apt said he feels it resonated from the desire to review the performance of the noble profession of ophthalmic nursing in order to enhance maximum efficiency and productivity.

He however while wishing the association successful deliberations during the conference, assured them of his administration’s continued support and cooperation.

In their separate remarks the National President of the Nigeria Ophthalmic Nurses Association and his Kano State counterpart Stephen Lamiya and Saleh Iliyasu Dan Hassan respectively said the occasion is the culmination of an enormous collective effort of various stakeholders from local,state and national level of ophthalmic nurses and ophthalmologist which began in November 2020.

They further said considering the fact that the eye is a fragile and sensitive organ of the body which deserves delicate and cautious handling, they are aligning with the chosen theme of this year’s world sight day “Love Your Eyes” and therefore called on all ophthalmic nurses to rededicate their services to the profession and the country.

Others who spoke during the occasion include the Commissioner Of Health Dr.Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa,the Chief Medical Director of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Prof.Abdurrahman Sheshe and Dr.Ado Shehu Ringim from Maryam Abacha American University.