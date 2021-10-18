Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Ben Etiaba, Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the Nov. 6 Anambra state guber election has described as “laughable and falsehood” sponsored article that he was planning alongside other candidates to endorse Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

A statement on Monday signed by Ifeanacho Atusiubah, Director of Communications of Ben Etiaba Campaign Organisation, said that its outstanding candidate remain committed to his politicall ambition to take over reigns of office from the incumbent.

He noted that no amount of blackmail will distract the party “as we remain committed to taking our great Anambra state out of darkness and into light.”

Atusiubah was reacting to the recent article which went viral in the social media that himself, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of Young People’s Party (YPP), Dr Godwin Maduka of Accord Party (AC) and others would endorse Soludo soon as a consensus candidate.

He affirmed that the article is being sponsored by some faceless ‘campaign busy bodies’ claiming that “our esteemed campaign organization is negotiating to collapse into the politically drowning APGA platform.”

He said that the party, the candidate, Chief Ben Etiaba, and the running-mate, Mrs Regina Uchebo stoutly remain committed towards taking over the reigns of office from Gov. Willie Obiano.

The statement below reads:

“The attention of ‘IFE ANAMBRA’, the Ben Etiaba Campaign Organization has been drawn to the very LAUGHABLE! article being sponsored by some faceless ‘campaign busy bodies’ claiming that our esteemed campaign organization is negotiating to collapse into the politically drowning APGA platform.

“Let it be known that whereas we would have let this piece of laughable falsehood go unanswered, it is however incumbent on us to speak to our base, and to the great people of Anambra State who have been following our most innovative campaign over the last few months, that Action Alliance, Chief Ben Etiaba, and Mrs Regina Uchebo stoutly remain committed towards taking over the reigns of office from Governor Willie Obiano.

“No amount of blackmail will distract us as we remain committed to taking our great Anambra state out of darkness and into light.

“Anambra needs a HUMBLE selfless leader who knows that the state is badly broken, and needs healing.

“Action Alliance and our obviously outstanding candidate remain committed to healing our state.

“Anambra state remains the light of the Nation,” Atusiubah said.