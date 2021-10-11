Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide days the failure to arraign the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Oct. 21 will stall the Anambra state election and also guarantee IPOB one month sit-at-home order takes place.

Ohanaeze made this known in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

He, therefore, warned Federal Government to quit playing the ostrich and arraign Nnamdi Kanu on October 21, 2021 in the Abuja High Court.

According to him, the arraignment will serve to end the pandemonium and chaos being witnessed in the South-East.

According to the statement: “The practical steps to ensure peaceful Anambra Guber elections, devoid of any kind of violence and chaotic uneasiness is for FG to produce Nnamdi Kanu to face his trials in court without further delay.”

Isiguzoro further condemned the manner South-East governors react to issues affecting the zone without considering the negative impact and consequence of their utterances.

We are ashamed to admit that some of the South-East governors are now spokesmen for the Presidential Villa. Their public postures and assertions depicted cajolery to the traditional norms and cultural heritage of what Igbo is known for.

“We are embarrassed by the way these governors grant interviews without any consideration of the negative impacts and consequences of their utterances to the public. These shows of shame must end instantly.

We are disgusted by the discovery through the Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the know or approved of the presidential threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.

“Our suspicion is reinforced by these findings. There are also the possibilities that President Buhari is not aware of the wavering, in the arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu in court, and the office of Attorney General should dispute the facts that the office had not been hijacked for rogue operations against the South-East.

If Federal Government fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court on Oct. 21, 2021, subsequently, it will be a breeding ground for various reasons why Anambra elections might be marred with irregularities and violence.”