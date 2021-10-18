Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The frontline Anambra state governorship candidate under Action Alliance (AA), Chief Ben Etiaba, on Monday commiserated with victims of the fire incident at Nkwo Ogbe Market in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In a statement released by his Media Team on Monday, Etiaba expressed deep sadness over the incident that left many shops razed.

“Property worth millions were on Sunday destroyed by fire at the Nkwo Ogbe Market in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. My heart bleeds for all those that have been affected by this incident in one way or the other,” he said.

The fire which started around 1pm, was said to have lasted for some hours following late arrival of men of the state fire service.

Etiaba stated the need to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak with a view to averting the recurrence of this disaster.

He further promised to review the techniques and strategies of the fire service and other emergency agencies when elected as the governor, so as to proactively prevent wastages and needless loss from such disasters.

He thanked God for sparring lives and urged the state government to support those whose means of livelihood have been wiped out by the fire disaster.