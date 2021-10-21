Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2017 Anambra election Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze; took to his social media page to discuss how Soludo betrayed Ndi Anambra with his deceptive “if it ain’t broken, why fix it?” Mantra.

“Charles Soludo is my friend. But he betrayed Ndi Andmbra when in 2017 things were falling apart under Obiano.

Advertisement

“He could not summon the courage to say so publicly; rather in a very self-serving way, he said, “if it ain’t broken, why fix it?”

“He must now answer what he plans to provide “solutions” for, or fix if Anambra does not have problems.”

He added, “This is not about politics, it is about pragmatism, honesty of purpose and leadership style. I wish CC luck, but he does not have my support. Cheers, OHO.” he said.