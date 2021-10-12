Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Ben Etiaba, the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in forthcoming Nov. 6 guber poll in Anambra state has once reiterated his commitment to developing great Female leaders in the state, if elected.

“I have committed myself to developing great female leaders in Anambra if elected governor in the upcoming November election.

“As Nigeria joins the rest of the World in commemorating the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child, a day dedicated to girls’ empowerment, the realization of their rights, and the resolution of the challenges they encounter.

“This year’s global theme is “Digital Generation: Our Generation,” a reminder that the future is female and, as the World goes digital, we must ensure that the girl child is at the forefront of this shift and has equal access to technology.

“This can only be possible if we give our young girls quality education,” Etiaba said.

According to him, young girls who are well educated are keen to take advantage of opportunities, have unique interests and identities, compete favourably with the rest of the world, and are eager to share responsibly in their growth and exercise of human rights.

“Quality and affordable education and learning are two of the most effective strategies to empowering girls and protecting them from violence, exploitation, and social marginalization by giving them the opportunity to better themselves, their families, and their communities.

“If by His grace I am elected governor of Anambra state on Nov. 6 2021, I will ensure that our state’s academic curriculum meets international standards amongst many reforms in the education sector.

“Girls can be powerful and great change agents in every society, and nothing should prevent them from actively participating in all aspects of life.

“We must unite and demonstrate our commitment by allocating resources to help girls realize their rights and reach their full potential,” Etiaba said.