By Favour Goodness

The bill, entitled ‘Anambra State Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021’, was passed after third reading at plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers took turns to scrutinise the 39-clause bill before its passage.

Uche Okafor, the speaker of the house, conducted a voice vote on each clause of the bill before its passage.

Okafor said the passage of the bill followed the consideration of the public hearing report, presented by John Nwokoye, chairman of the house committee on agriculture.

According to him, the bill, when signed into law, would prevent the destruction of farms, community ponds, settlements and properties, as well as optimise the use of land resources in the face of overstretched land and increasing population.

Subsequently, the speaker directed Pius Udo, the clerk, to transmit a copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano, the governor, for assent.

At least 11 southern states have signed the anti-open grazing bill into law, following the resolution of governors of the region to enact a law prohibiting open grazing.

Ogun and Delta states are awaiting assent to the bill, while Edo, Cross River and Imo have not enacted the law.