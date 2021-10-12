Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, before Justice Maryam Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, on five-count of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

He allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, explained in a statement that the offence was contrary to section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Professor Magaji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 15th of May, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N100 million from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ministaco Nigeria Ltd., a contractor executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square of the Federal University, Gusau under the false pretence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the university valued at the total sum of N3bn which representation/pretence you knew to be false.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and the counsel to the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir asked for a trial date, and also requested that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

But the defence counsel, R. Usman applied for the bail of his client.

“The application was however opposed by the prosecuting counsel on the ground that he was only served around 10:33 am.

“Justice Aliyu, after listening to the argument of the counsel, adjourned the matter till Thursday, October 14, 2021, for hearing of the bail application and remanded the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service,“ the statement said.