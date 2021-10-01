Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), for the Anambra State November 6 poll, Sen. Andy Uba has said that the party holds prospect of a brighter future for Anambra and her people.

Uba spoke in Awka, Anambra State capital during an interactive meeting he held with 365 wards executives and 21 local government area officials of the party, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Advertisement

The former presidential aide and federal lawmaker said Anambra and her people would be better off with APC, than with other political parties, if it (APC) wins the election.

“Whoever that is aggrieved should forget that, and join hands with the party and the candidate to produce a governor.

“Let us be united and work in unity towards the party’s victory, because I’m sure that APC holds a better prospect for you all, than any other political party,” he said.

He appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to put the primary election behind them, forget the past and join hands with the party for victory.

“Let us rather concentrate on where the party is going (government house), and not where it is coming from (primary election). You all must note that the APC holds a greater future for Anambra people,” Uba said.

Also speaking, the state APC chairman, Mr Basil Ejidike said the meeting was put together so that the ward and local government executives would not feel threatened by the influx of members from other political parties, who are defecting to strengthen the party.

According to him, the party executives want the ward leaders and LGA to interact with the candidate for them to be able mobilise at the grassroots, where elections are held.

He urged the older members not to be threatened by the people moving into the party, saying that election is all about numbers.

Meanwhile, a former chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and federal lawmaker, Hon Ifeanyi Ibezim, seized the opportunity to formally declare his defection into the APC.

He said: “I was a foundation member of ACN in this state, but I left for APGA and now, I’m back. I’m not new in this party, so do not see me as a new person. I’m here because of Andy Uba, who is a very credible candidate for our party.”