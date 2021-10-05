Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November governorship election in Anambra state, Sen. Andy Uba, has promised that if elected, he would conduct local government poll within six months in office.

Uba made the promise on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra state capital, during the inauguration of 27 directorate for the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO).

Since the return of democracy in 1999, Anambra state has only conducted one local government election. The exercise took place at the twilight of Gov. Peter Obi eight-year tenure.

In the seven years and half of Gov. Willie Obiano administration in the state, no local government has been conducted.

But Uba said with the conduct of local government election, the youths and people in the local areas would be empowered, and the crisis of youth restiveness would reduce.

He said local government administration was critical to the state development.

“I will conduct local government election six months after being sworn as governor of Anambra state. With local government in place, there will be creation of wealth at the local level. Youths and others who cannot be at the state level would be empowered ” he said.

Uba enjoined members of the directorates to immediately move into wards and units to moblise people for the November poll.

According to him, election are won and lost at the polling units and not state capital.

He said votes must count in the election and nobody should be deceived that somebody will be in the comfort of his room and write the results.

He urged the team to move into local government, units and wards and mobilise people for the party’s victory.

He also urged the members of the directorates not engage in propaganda but to be concerned with the manifestoes of the the party which is mainly about taking the state to greater height.