. says Ozigbo is best among other party contestants

By CHUKS EKE

Barely one week to the November 6, Anambra state gubernatorial election, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe,has assured the entire electorate of their safety throughout the conduct of the exercise as according to him the election is unstoppable by any mortal being

Abaribe who spoke against the backdrop of speculation that the election would not hold as a result of threats by some groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, said it is to the interest of all and sundry to allow the election to hold

Speaking yesterday at Housing Estate, Fegge in Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state, during a campaign tour of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and its standard bearer, Valentine Ozigbo, Abaribe begged the electorate to vote for Ozigbo .

“Don’t vote for RUGA people, don’t vote for those who want to rule

Anambra from under or through the back door” he pleaded .

According to Abaribe, “Only PDP can rescue Nigeria and Anambra state from this bondage of insecurity, corruption and human rights abuses. PDP is the only vehicle that can take Nigeria to the desired Igbo presidency. If not PDP, is it APC which has strangled Nigeria or APGA which is not even recognized at the centre that will rescue Nigeria from its present economic and security quagmire?”

In his speech, the leader of Old Aguata Union, Sir Peter Okala described Ozigbo as a thorough bred Aguata man who has the welfare of his fellow humans at heart and assured the PDP that Ozigbo would emerge victorious on November 6.

Speaking, former governor Peter Obi said that his achievements were

still there for all to see hinting that those multiple achievements

in Onitsha were made possible through their daughter, Mrs Azuka Enemo,

Deputy Governorship candidate to Ozigbo.

He said that, “Ozigbo will continue with my zeal to better Anambra and

rebuild what has been destroyed by the present administration only if

you vote for him and PDP”

In his speech, Ozigbo stated that he has been tasked to wear Obi’s big

shoe adding that with the cooperation of his Deputy, Enemo, it would

not be over size for him.

“I know I want to enter into a big shoe but with Enemo we will make

it. We are not happy with the bad infrastructural condition of the

state coupled with insecurity, killings, kidnapping, among others and

healthcare decay. We have to change the state, there should be

functional river port and good road network” he stated.

In her speech, Enemo hinted that it was only Ozigbo that has

remembered Onitsha by picking her as deputy and pleaded for votes to

herself and Ozigbo.