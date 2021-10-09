Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As the Anambra State Nov. 6 guber election gets close, the Accord Party (AC) candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka, has cautioned against any attempt by anybody or group to manipulate the will of the people as would be expressed in the ballot box.

Maduka urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be alive to its responsibilities by not allowing anybody or a candidate to unduly influence the outcome of the election.

Advertisement

“I commend INEC for introducing the electronic system of voting which will make it difficult for anybody to rig. Nigerians are looking forward to having a free and fair election in Anambra State.

“However, INEC should not allow anybody to use it to mess up the process or intimidate the electorate. I don’t want to lose hope in the system because I have done what I suppose to do. It is now the time for people to choose,” Maduka said.

He added that he was satisfied with the procedures and steps taken by the Electoral Body so far preparatory to the poll and called on it to consolidate on gains made to ensure free and fair elections.

The candidate, who was fielding questions from newsmen in Awka, explained that he ventured into politics to impart on the lives of the people and make the state compete favourably in the global economy if voted into office.