By Favour Goodness

No fewer than 7,000 members of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) across

the 21 Local Government aAreas of Anambra state have declared support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Andy Uba candidacy ahead of Nov. 6 governorship poll.

The decampees were received by state chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, National leader of Afoigbobuofu Movement, Hon. Onyedika Chukwuma, Sen. Andy Uba and his Governorship Campaign Council, headed by Chief Paul Chukwuma during a stakeholders meeting at the weekend in Awka.

In their seperate speeches, the State Chairman of ADP, Chief Mathias Ameke, APM chairman, Pastor Isaac Onuka and all chairmen of the 326 wards executives of YPP in Anambra, Honourable Obiora Ochiudo, listed the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge, the ongoing construction/rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha expressway as part of landmark achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration across the South East.

Others are appointment of two ministers from Anambra state, Sen. Chris Ngige (Minister of Labour and Productivity), Barrister Sharon Ikeazu (Minister of State for Environment), as their quest to belong to the centre

They promised to rally more supporters to ensure APC’s victory in the poll.

“We have decided to join the APC to support Andy Uba because of his generosity and his developmental plans for the people. Though there are enemies of the state against him but he remains the best man to connect us to the national grid.

“So we will joinly work for him in the remaining 28 days to ensure he wins and takes over power from governor Willie Obiano, whose second tenure ends March 17, 2022.

“So, it is on this note that we decided to join the APC with our 7,000 members so that we will be able to deliver Andy Uba during the election.”

It was gathered that the defectors were aggrieved card carrying members of the affected parties.

Receiving the defectors, Ejidike, thanked them for their decision and urged them to vote for the party candidate, Andy Uba to enable him fixed the state economically to International standard.