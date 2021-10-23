Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has said it is engaged in serious political discussions which will lead to an alliance with the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Valentine Ozigbo in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The party said it has summoned an Emergency National Working Committee Meeting (NWC) for tomorrow to fine-tune the political process.

It noted that if things go as planned, the LP would join forces with Ozigbo in the election by directing its Anambra state chapter and workers in the State to vote for the PDP candidate.

Acting National Secretary of the LP, Comrade Joseph Ndirang, disclosed these in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ndirang said the Saturday’s meeting was summoned at the instance of the Chairman of the Labour Political Commission (BOT) Comrade Najeem Yasin, who is also the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The statement reads: “The alliance discussion became necessary in view of the atmosphere of uncertainty the presently characterises the chances of the Labour Party in the Anambra Election.

“The unfortunate incident surrounding their candidature has made their chances bleak in the Election. A notice for the emergency meeting has since been communicated to all the NWC members from all corners of the Federation.

“It is expected that the NWC members will critically discuss and analyse the move of adopting of the PDP Candidate Chief Valentine Ozigbo for the Anambra Elections.

“If all goes down well with the NWC members at that meeting, the National Leadership will direct its Anambra State Labour Party Officials and the NLC in Anambra State to jointly mobilise the rank and file of its membership to vote enmasse for Chief Valentine Ozigbo in the election.”