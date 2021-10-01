Advertisement

Desperate politicians behind killings in Anambra – Obiano

By Favour Goodness

Worried by the increasing rate of senseless killings in Anambra state, security agencies have been urged to carryout thorough investigation on the death of late Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Minister of Information.

Late Dr Chike was was shot dead by yet to be indentified gunmen on Tuesday evening on his way from Onitsha through Umuoji at Nkpor in Idemili North Local of Anambra state.

Following the incident, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members were accused of killing Chike, but IPOB had reacted to the reports linking the death of Chike Akunyili to its members.

IPOB alleged that the death of Chike was a pure political assassination, stressing that those behind the incident are contesting for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

However, Emma Powerful, spokesman of IPOB, said those who poisoned the late Dora are responsible for Chike’s death.

Collaborating the IPOB denial, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state has stated that the recent killings in the state is linked to politics, and perpetuated by some desperate politicians, who are ready to do anything to take over the state.

There have been speculations that IPOB was responsible for the attacks, especially with the alleged chant of ‘no Biafra, no election’ by the attackers in many incidents, but Obiano in an independence day broadcast in Awka, Anambra state stated otherwise, adding that the forces behind the attacks have a target to scare voters and seize power in the state.

Obiano’s broadcast read in part: “We are in very critical period of our evolution as a free society. Almost every day, we witness events that test our patience as members of a sane society and our resolve as those charged with the responsibility of providing leadership to our people.

“We are confronted by the sight of evil and the brazen display of callousness that is alien to our people. We see our brothers and sister bleed to death from wounds inflicted by their fellow compatriots. And we are forced to ask ourselves, “who is the enemy?”

“For us in Anambra State, we have just stepped into our decisive moment. 37 days from today, Ndi Anambra will decide who will be their next governor. The approaching election has created a strange desperation among the political class leading to acts that are not only inimical to the regime of peace that my administration has entrenched in our beloved state for eight years, but also a threat to democracy.

“The deliberate attempt to heat up the system and create the impression of chaos in Anambra State is a ploy by desperate political leaders to wet the ground and provide a perfect alibi for electoral malpractices. We are aware of this plot; and we shall resist it with all our might!”

Obiano said Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for eight long years, and its people shall not allow some unconscionable politicians to turn Anambra into a theater of crime and absurdity.

He said: “The negative identity they are trying to foist on Anambra State shall not prevail. We shall rise together to protect our state, protect our communities and defend our democracy.

A source under condition of anonymity told our Correspondent that accusing fingers should not be pointed at the IPOB, adding that the sad death of Dr Chike should be thoroughly investigated by the security agencies to get to the root cause of the matter.

The source stated that the people that killed Chief Akunyili must be hired assassins and police should look inwards for the killers.

“I am aware of that. There has been serious misunderstanding, quarrels and judicial battle between the late Chike Akunyili and the junior brother of his late wife Prof.Dora Akunyili over properties belonging to late Prof. Dora.

“Infact the late Dora had used his brother as next of kin instead of her husband or her children. It was when Dora died that the issue arose as to who will administer the properties of Dora scattered all over Nigeria and this led to serious quarrel between the late Akunyili and his children on one hand and the brother to late Dora on the other side.

“The quarrel caused deep rooted bitterness and so on because the brother to late Dora refused to let go of all the properties that bore his name as the next of kin; aparrently Dora was trying to hide and shield herself from EFCC.

“Those that killed the late Chike Akunyili burnt his Toyota pickup to make it look as if the assassins were IPOB. Far from that. Both to planning and killing of the man were planned and executed by insiders. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the children of slain Dr Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Minister of Information, Prof Dora Akunyili, have revealed that their late father until his death on Tuesday had a bullet he sustained in the 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil war in his skull.

They stated this in a tribute jointly authored and signed by six of them — Dr Ijeoma Akunyili, Dr Edozie Akunyili, Dr Somto Akunyili Asuzu, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr, and

Obumneme Akunyili.

Describing their father’s death as brutal and senseless, they said their hearts broke twice over the development.

Their tribute read in part, “Death in any situation is painful, but when it is as brutal and senseless as murder, our hearts break twice.

“As a nation mourns a man known to many as the husband of late Professor Dora Akunyili, we as a family remember the man we call daddy.

“As a young man, he fought as a soldier in the Biafra war. A war that earned him a bullet that stayed lodged in his skull ever since. From this experience of violence and death, he went on to become a doctor saving thousands of lives — a powerful testament to his journey through life.

“He was a loving husband. It is no surprise that, on the day of his untimely death, he was on his way from a memorial lecture in honor of his late wife, who he cherished and honored even in death. At this event and always, he invited everyone to be like his wife Dora.

“He was a man of the people, loved by many for his wisdom and for his courage to always speak the truth. His counsel was sought far and wide.

“He is remembered for his ability to hold an audience captive with his words and stories. To hear him speak in Igbo was to be blessed by the wisdom of endless proverbs.”

The children said, “In his final days, his heart was heavy about the state of things in Nigeria. He lamented about the struggles of people unable to pay for treatment anymore and about the unfortunate state of unrest where human life had lost its value.

“His hope echoed that of his beloved wife and our mother, that Nigeria might lean on the forces of unity and shun disunity. That we might do the right thing, trusting that our potential lies in the goodness of the people and the greatness of the nation.

“What happens if we move closer to these ideals? His murder and death leave a gap which sorrow cannot fill.”