By Favour Goodness

The youth community in Enugu state has been thrown into serious confusion following a raid of their meeting venue by operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The students and youths leaders from across the South East states were meeting at Castle Majestic Hotel Enugu when the operatives of EFCC stormed the venue of their meeting in goose chase of ‘Yahoo boys’.

A youth leader who escaped the venue by whiskers said that over 40 youths are uncounted for after the “operatives of the anti corruption commission stormed out meeting venue in a commando style around 9pm on Thursday.

“Sounds of gunshots by EFCC threw the entire youth leaders off-balance and we scampered for safety while they made away with a lot of us. We thought war has been declared on us because the action of the operatives were everything but professional as they shot sporadically, beating and molesting everyone on sight.

“The Secretary of NYCN Enugu State, who also doubles as the Deputy Coordinator of NANS Zone B (Southeast and SouthSouth) and DG Gburuscare initiative is amongst many of the Youth and Students missing,” the student leader told our correspondent.

It was also gathered that Enugu state Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN and his Deputy, that went for the release of the abducted students haven’t been heard from and they suspect that they might have been detained too.

All efforts to reach EFCC Spokesperson in Enugu for comments on this development didn’t yield any positive result.

As at the time of filing this report, the youths are mobilizing for a heavy protest on Friday against the illegal arrest of their leaders.